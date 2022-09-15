MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Trading 50% Higher

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 50% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 922,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 236% from the average session volume of 274,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

MacDonald Mines Exploration Trading Up 50.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.88 million and a P/E ratio of -1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

MacDonald Mines Exploration Company Profile

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, cobalt, nickel, and rare earth element deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Scadding-Powerline-Jovan property that covers an area of 19,380 hectares located to the east of Sudbury in Northern Ontario.

