Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Macfarlane Group Stock Performance

Shares of MACF stock opened at GBX 107.98 ($1.30) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £170.97 million and a P/E ratio of 1,199.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 114.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 120.19. Macfarlane Group has a one year low of GBX 99.63 ($1.20) and a one year high of GBX 146 ($1.76).

Insider Buying and Selling at Macfarlane Group

In related news, insider Ivor Gray bought 18,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £19,959.78 ($24,117.67).

About Macfarlane Group

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

