Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Gap Up to $71.23

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.23, but opened at $82.50. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $72.28, with a volume of 6,530 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, B. Riley cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.26.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.