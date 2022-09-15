Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Gap Up to $71.23

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.23, but opened at $82.50. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $72.28, with a volume of 6,530 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 710.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 33,658 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

