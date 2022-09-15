Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Invests $320,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 44.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,047,173,000 after buying an additional 9,042,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in S&P Global by 45.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078,366 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in S&P Global by 47.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,007 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 82.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,788 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

S&P Global Price Performance

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $351.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $365.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $117.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.34%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

