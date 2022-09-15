Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Invests $506,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,530 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $669,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,589 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $968,463,000 after purchasing an additional 177,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.86.

Starbucks Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $92.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.41.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

