Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Invests $861,000 in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Equinix by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 455.2% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 15,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $626.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $606.12 and a one year high of $873.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.14, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $666.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $686.86.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $823.00 to $822.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $818.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total value of $52,887.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at $12,570,887.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

