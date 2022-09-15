MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Group International Inc. CA

Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 686,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,464 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $18,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 94.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter worth about $623,000. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.35 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. MakeMyTrip Limited has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $36.28.

MMYT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

