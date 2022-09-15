Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.02

Shares of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.02 and traded as low as $15.65. Malvern Bancorp shares last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 3,942 shares traded.

Malvern Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $119.47 million, a PE ratio of -65.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Malvern Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. Research analysts predict that Malvern Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Malvern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $882,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 107.1% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.