Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.02

Shares of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.02 and traded as low as $15.65. Malvern Bancorp shares last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 3,942 shares traded.
Malvern Bancorp Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $119.47 million, a PE ratio of -65.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Malvern Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. Research analysts predict that Malvern Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malvern Bancorp
Malvern Bancorp Company Profile
Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Malvern Bancorp (MLVF)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.