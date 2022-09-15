Manchester & London Investment Trust (LON:MNL) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $386.04

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 386.04 ($4.66) and traded as low as GBX 364.33 ($4.40). Manchester & London Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 373 ($4.51), with a volume of 32,729 shares.

Manchester & London Investment Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 386.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 395.22. The company has a market capitalization of £149.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.36.

About Manchester & London Investment Trust

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

