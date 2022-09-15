Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.68

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.68 and traded as low as $5.51. Manhattan Bridge Capital shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 22,807 shares.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Trading Up 1.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $64.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is presently 113.64%.
About Manhattan Bridge Capital
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.
