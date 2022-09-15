Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.68

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.68 and traded as low as $5.51. Manhattan Bridge Capital shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 22,807 shares.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is presently 113.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 374,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 193,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 124,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 16,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blooom Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 74,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 37,579 shares in the last quarter. 16.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

