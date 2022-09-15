ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Hits New 52-Week High at $96.08

Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $96.08 and last traded at $95.99, with a volume of 9707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.80.
ManTech International Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ManTech International Company Profile
ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.
Featured Stories
