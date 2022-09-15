ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Hits New 52-Week High at $96.08

Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $96.08 and last traded at $95.99, with a volume of 9707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.99.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.80.

The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANT. Aviva PLC raised its stake in ManTech International by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in ManTech International by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ManTech International by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ManTech International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

