Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Shares Down 18%

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ)'s stock price was down 18% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.05. Approximately 4,989,702 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,038% from the average daily volume of 438,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MOZ shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Marathon Gold from C$2.85 to C$2.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. CIBC cut their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.16.

Marathon Gold Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$268.93 million and a PE ratio of -30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Analysts predict that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marathon Gold news, Senior Officer Matthew Lamont Manson bought 29,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 729,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$998,746.44. Also, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total value of C$36,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$502,425. Insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $82,696 over the last 90 days.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

