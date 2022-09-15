Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total transaction of $377,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,028,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $357,673.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $373,911.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $388,815.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total transaction of $412,919.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $408,089.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.26, for a total transaction of $421,498.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $431,917.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total transaction of $433,067.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total transaction of $419,267.00.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $160.28 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.48 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $160.28 billion, a PE ratio of 296.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.11.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,515 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,233,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 10.0% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth approximately $18,322,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7,803.4% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 30,033 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,957,000 after buying an additional 29,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,014.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 29,481 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

