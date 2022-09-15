Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Short Interest Up 113.5% in August

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 794,300 shares, an increase of 113.5% from the August 15th total of 372,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 718,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marin Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Marin Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marin Software Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Marin Software stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.84. The company has a market cap of $27.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.32. Marin Software has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $11.42.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 71.25% and a negative return on equity of 39.68%.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.

