Mark G. Whittenburg Sells 19,729 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 19,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $488,884.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,987.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Core & Main stock opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $32.54.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

CNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Core & Main from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

See Also

