Mark Litecky Sells 67,645 Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) CRO Mark Litecky sold 67,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $779,946.85. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 454,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,969.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Litecky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

On Monday, September 12th, Mark Litecky sold 3,140 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $34,854.00.

SkyWater Technology Trading Down 4.9 %

SKYT stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $401.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 5.44. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 99.57% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 15.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 998,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 131,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SkyWater Technology by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 35,456 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 204,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in SkyWater Technology by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SkyWater Technology by 18.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SKYT shares. Cowen raised their price target on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

About SkyWater Technology

(Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.