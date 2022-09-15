Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 145 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 145 ($1.75) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 198 ($2.39) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 185 ($2.24) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.00.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

