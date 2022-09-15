Marshalls (LON:MSLH) PT Lowered to GBX 380 at Berenberg Bank

Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 380 ($4.59) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Marshalls to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 885 ($10.69) to GBX 629 ($7.60) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Marshalls Stock Performance

Shares of Marshalls stock opened at GBX 329.60 ($3.98) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 419.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 523.86. The company has a market capitalization of £833.79 million and a PE ratio of 1,648.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.84. Marshalls has a 52 week low of GBX 312.80 ($3.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 828 ($10.00).

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marshalls Company Profile

In related news, insider Justin Lockwood acquired 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 455 ($5.50) per share, for a total transaction of £20,015.45 ($24,184.93). In related news, insider Avis Darzins acquired 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 396 ($4.78) per share, for a total transaction of £9,947.52 ($12,019.72). Also, insider Justin Lockwood acquired 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 455 ($5.50) per share, with a total value of £20,015.45 ($24,184.93). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,503 shares of company stock worth $6,476,201.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

