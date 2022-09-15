Marshalls (LON:MSLH) PT Lowered to GBX 380 at Berenberg Bank

Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 380 ($4.59) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.29% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Marshalls to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 885 ($10.69) to GBX 629 ($7.60) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.
Marshalls Stock Performance
Shares of Marshalls stock opened at GBX 329.60 ($3.98) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 419.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 523.86. The company has a market capitalization of £833.79 million and a PE ratio of 1,648.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.84. Marshalls has a 52 week low of GBX 312.80 ($3.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 828 ($10.00).
Insiders Place Their Bets
Marshalls Company Profile
Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.
Recommended Stories
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.