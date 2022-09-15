Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.42. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 5,492 shares changing hands.
Mastech Digital Stock Down 2.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $171.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $62.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.28 million. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Mastech Digital
About Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mastech Digital (MHH)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.