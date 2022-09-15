Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.42. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 5,492 shares changing hands.

Mastech Digital Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $171.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $62.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.28 million. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in Mastech Digital by 3.6% during the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 345,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 11,895 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mastech Digital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mastech Digital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Mastech Digital by 16.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 99,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Mastech Digital by 30.2% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 90,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 21,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

