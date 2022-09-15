M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $169.90

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 169.90 ($2.05) and traded as low as GBX 151.60 ($1.83). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 153.40 ($1.85), with a volume of 8,861 shares traded.

M&C Saatchi Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 155.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 169.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £187.54 million and a PE ratio of 3,068.00.

M&C Saatchi Company Profile

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. It offers its services in the areas of media and performance, advertising and CRM, sponsorship, branding, and global and social issues. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

