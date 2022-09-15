Mears Group (LON:MER) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $197.46

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 197.46 ($2.39) and traded as high as GBX 208 ($2.51). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 200 ($2.42), with a volume of 116,860 shares trading hands.

Mears Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 200.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 197.46. The stock has a market cap of £221.92 million and a PE ratio of 1,052.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Mears Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from Mears Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Mears Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,736.84%.

About Mears Group

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

