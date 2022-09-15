Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Shares Up 9.6%

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$10.46 and last traded at C$10.40. 105,061 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 59,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.49.

Medical Facilities Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$312.01 million and a P/E ratio of 17.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.83.

Medical Facilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

