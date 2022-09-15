Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Holdings Cut by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,168,000 after buying an additional 496,833 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,216,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,942,776,000 after acquiring an additional 711,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,232,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,845,000 after acquiring an additional 409,146 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,163,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,255,000 after acquiring an additional 269,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.30.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

