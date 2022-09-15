Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

SMIZF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Meliá Hotels International from €8.30 ($8.47) to €8.80 ($8.98) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Meliá Hotels International Price Performance

Meliá Hotels International stock opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94. Meliá Hotels International has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $8.37.

Meliá Hotels International Company Profile

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

