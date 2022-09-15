MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $179.78

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.78 and traded as low as $171.05. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at $171.05, with a volume of 158 shares trading hands.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.89.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 15.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

