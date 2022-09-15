Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.7% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $796,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth approximately $441,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE MTD opened at $1,250.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,267.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,082.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,338.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total value of $491,454.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $39,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total value of $491,454.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,365.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,752,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,440 shares of company stock worth $27,465,861 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

