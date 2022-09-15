Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Raised by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 15,971 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Micron Technology by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.71.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MU opened at $53.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.86.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

