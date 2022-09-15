Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Toroso Investments LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,175 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 24,917 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.2% of Toroso Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $73,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $252.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $270.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

