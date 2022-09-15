Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.68

Midatech Pharma plc (LON:MTPH – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.68 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.13). Midatech Pharma shares last traded at GBX 12.25 ($0.15), with a volume of 902,325 shares traded.

Midatech Pharma Stock Down 6.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 11.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. The stock has a market cap of £11.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80.

About Midatech Pharma

Midatech Pharma plc, a drug delivery technology company, focuses on the research and development of medicines in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; MTD211, a long-acting formulation of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder; and MTD219, a long-acting formulation of tacrolimus used to lower the risk of organ transplant rejection.

