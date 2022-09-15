Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.57

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.57 and traded as low as C$0.45. Mirasol Resources shares last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 10,642 shares.

Mirasol Resources Stock Down 7.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 14.40 and a quick ratio of 13.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.06 million and a P/E ratio of -4.41.

About Mirasol Resources

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is Sascha-Marcelina project, which covers an area of 30,600 ha located in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

