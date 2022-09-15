Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $26.95

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.95 and traded as low as $24.52. Mitsubishi Chemical Group shares last traded at $25.41, with a volume of 1,371 shares traded.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.53. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.51%.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

