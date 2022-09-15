Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.85.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $60.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,054,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,102,000 after buying an additional 16,669 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

