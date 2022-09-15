Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $188.83

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 188.83 ($2.28) and traded as high as GBX 195.40 ($2.36). Moneysupermarket.com Group shares last traded at GBX 188.20 ($2.27), with a volume of 789,936 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MONY. Barclays lifted their price target on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.32) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moneysupermarket.com Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 265.83 ($3.21).

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 201.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 188.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,710.91.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Cuts Dividend

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.45%.

(Get Rating)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.