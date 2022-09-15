Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,325,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,751 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,128,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,841,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,749,000 after purchasing an additional 912,942 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

Insider Activity

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $88.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.95. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.87.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

