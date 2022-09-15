Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. reduced its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $88.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.87. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.81.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

