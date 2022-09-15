Morgan Stanley Cuts Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Price Target to €10.00

Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXYGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €13.00 ($13.27) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nexi from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Nexi from €10.80 ($11.02) to €10.00 ($10.20) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Nexi from €12.50 ($12.76) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nexi from €16.00 ($16.33) to €12.50 ($12.76) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Nexi in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.88.

OTCMKTS:NEXXY opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60. Nexi has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $21.09.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

