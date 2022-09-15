Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Trading Up 2.3%

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) was up 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.63 and last traded at $53.63. Approximately 42,132 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,315,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.69.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day moving average of $57.79.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.