mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) & Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Head-To-Head Survey

mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL – Get Rating) and Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

mPhase Technologies has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resonate Blends has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.0% of Resonate Blends shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.2% of mPhase Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of Resonate Blends shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio mPhase Technologies $30.67 million 0.14 $1.67 million N/A N/A Resonate Blends $30,000.00 71.77 -$4.87 million N/A N/A

This table compares mPhase Technologies and Resonate Blends’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

mPhase Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Resonate Blends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for mPhase Technologies and Resonate Blends, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score mPhase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Resonate Blends 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares mPhase Technologies and Resonate Blends’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets mPhase Technologies -3.70% -1.43% -0.80% Resonate Blends 3,881.02% -59.92% 494.82%

Summary

Resonate Blends beats mPhase Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase Technologies, Inc. provides artificial intelligence and machine learning focused technology products and related services. It offers mPower EV Charging Network; and Consumer Engagement Platform to understand behavior patterns of consumers and allows the retailers to make these just in time offers available to the end consumer as they travel. mPhase Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Resonate Blends

Resonate Blends, Inc., a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis-based products. It also operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides various offers, discounts, alerts, and events schedules, such as happy hours, trivia night, and other campaigns. The company was formerly known as Textmunication Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Resonate Blends, Inc. in December 2019. Resonate Blends, Inc. is based in Calabasas, California.

