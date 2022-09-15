Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.10

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.10 and traded as high as $11.90. Mullen Group shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 10,800 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MLLGF. Raymond James raised shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.