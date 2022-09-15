NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Short Interest Update

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the August 15th total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWG. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $712,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,532,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,693,000 after purchasing an additional 295,503 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 948.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NWG opened at $6.35 on Thursday. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NatWest Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.1957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 22.23%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 350 ($4.23) in a report on Tuesday. Investec upgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 269.23 ($3.25) to GBX 355.38 ($4.29) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.00.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

