Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Up to $5.73

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.73, but opened at $5.89. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 6,597 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 16.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capricorn Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $84,039,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1,768.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,341,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,627,000 after buying an additional 4,108,827 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,919,000 after buying an additional 653,223 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $23,813,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

