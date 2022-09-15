Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Up to $5.73

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.73, but opened at $5.89. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 6,597 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NVTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.
Navitas Semiconductor Stock Up 4.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 16.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor
Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.