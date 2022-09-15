Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NSRGY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Nestlé from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nestlé from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 123 to CHF 130 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.29.

Nestlé Stock Down 1.6 %

NSRGY stock opened at $113.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $106.67 and a 12 month high of $141.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nestlé

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,176,000 after acquiring an additional 176,512 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 19.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 456,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,397,000 after acquiring an additional 73,977 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 172,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,073,000 after buying an additional 67,264 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,093,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nestlé during the second quarter worth $4,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

