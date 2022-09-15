Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NSRGY. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Nestlé from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nestlé from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 123 to CHF 130 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $113.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.18 and a 200 day moving average of $121.80. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $106.67 and a twelve month high of $141.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.3% during the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.4% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 46,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 1.7% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 86,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,176,000 after acquiring an additional 176,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the first quarter valued at approximately $786,000. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

