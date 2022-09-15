NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Up to $87.46

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $87.46, but opened at $90.12. NetEase shares last traded at $87.88, with a volume of 17,813 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTES. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Macquarie began coverage on NetEase in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.12. The stock has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 210.2% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 21,651 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in NetEase in the second quarter worth $2,614,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NetEase by 4.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 1.0% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 56,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in NetEase by 6.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

