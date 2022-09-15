NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.80

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBOGet Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.80 and last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 17550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.67.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 43.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $449.52 million, a P/E ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.10) by $1.50. Research analysts anticipate that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBOGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 59,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative, infectious, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of tau protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

