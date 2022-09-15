NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.80

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.80 and last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 17550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.67.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 43.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $449.52 million, a P/E ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.10) by $1.50. Research analysts anticipate that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NRBO Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 59,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative, infectious, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of tau protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

