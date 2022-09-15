NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.80

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.80 and last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 17550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.67.
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 43.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $449.52 million, a P/E ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38.
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.10) by $1.50. Research analysts anticipate that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals
About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative, infectious, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of tau protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.