NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $88.03

Shares of NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.03 ($1.06) and traded as low as GBX 79.60 ($0.96). NewRiver REIT shares last traded at GBX 79.70 ($0.96), with a volume of 216,440 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.39) price target on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NewRiver REIT from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 85 ($1.03) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

NewRiver REIT Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.71, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 88.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £246.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,985.00.

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

