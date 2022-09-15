NEXT (LON:NXT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6,218.70

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,218.70 ($75.14) and traded as low as GBX 5,732 ($69.26). NEXT shares last traded at GBX 5,802 ($70.11), with a volume of 248,386 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXT. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,000 ($96.67) to GBX 8,100 ($97.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,280 ($87.97) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,850 ($94.85) to GBX 6,200 ($74.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NEXT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,325 ($88.51).

Get NEXT alerts:

NEXT Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of £7.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,107.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,275.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,218.70.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.