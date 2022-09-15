NEXT (LON:NXT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6,218.70

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,218.70 ($75.14) and traded as low as GBX 5,732 ($69.26). NEXT shares last traded at GBX 5,802 ($70.11), with a volume of 248,386 shares.

NXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,350 ($76.73) to GBX 5,500 ($66.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,000 ($96.67) to GBX 8,100 ($97.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,280 ($87.97) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,850 ($94.85) to GBX 6,200 ($74.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,325 ($88.51).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,275.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,218.70. The company has a market cap of £7.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,107.25.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

