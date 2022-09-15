NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) PT Raised to $98.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NEE. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.70.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $88.88 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.39 and a 200-day moving average of $80.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $174.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,462.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 41,825 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,376,000 after buying an additional 85,368 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.